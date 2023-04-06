WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Public Library plans to double the size of Westlink Branch Library, but first, it has to close the popular location and move to a much smaller temporary site.

The library at 8515 Bekemeyer, near Central and Tyler, is the City’s busiest branch library. It is 10,340 square feet. With the planned expansion, it will be 22,000 square feet.

Moving to a temporary location

The temporary location for Westlink Branch Library will be 7011 W. Central, Suite 205. (Photo Courtesy City of Wichita)

Before the project can begin, the library has to move to its temporary site.

It will close at the end of business on Saturday, May 6, and reopen in the Crossroads Shopping Center on the southeast corner of Central and Ridge on Monday, May 22. The temporary address is 7011 W. Central, Suite 205.

The temporary site has just over 2,000 square feet of public space. We asked if the City considered a larger space.

“We wanted to look for something close to the existing branch location so it’s not totally out of the way for current customers,” Sean Jones, Wichita Public Library communications specialist, said. “It’s located at a major intersection, so we have good visibility. We also wanted to scale back the temporary location just a bit so we could use more funding towards the remodel and expansion.”

The smaller space will have a small collection for browsing and check out. It will also offer photocopying, self-check, library card registration, public internet and PC stations, and holds pick up.

The temporary location will also have reduced hours, including being closed on Sundays. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Expansion plans

Jones believes the temporary inconvenience will be worth it in the long run.

“We’re going to be shutting it down for about 12 to 14 months, and we’re going to completely renovate the existing space and then expand to the south. So we’re basically going to be doubling the size of the Westlink location,” he said. “Right now, it’s our busiest branch library, and we just don’t have the space to occupy everyone that goes in there.”

The City says several community focus groups met in March with the design firm to learn what people want at the remodeled library.

Jones said the remodel includes an expanded children’s room, a designated teen area, a maker space, study rooms, collaboration spaces, and a drive-up window.

“We’re kind of modeling a lot of our branch library projects now after the Advanced Learning Library, so kind of keep that in mind, you know, as you hear more about the project. It’s going to be a lot like that,” he said.

There are no renderings of the new Westlink Branch Library because officials are meeting with the design firm next week to finalize a floor plan.

As soon as the rendering and floor plan are complete, they will be added to the Westlink Remodel website.

Because the temporary library will be so much smaller, we asked what will happen with Westlink’s employees. Jones said some workers will be at the temporary site while others will work at other Wichita Public Library locations.

Other Wichita library options

He said people who need more services than the temporary location offers can visit the new Evergreen Community Center and Library in north Wichita or the Alford Branch on South Meridian. There is also the main library, the Advanced Learning Library. All three sites are about 13 minutes from the current Westlink Branch Library.

While Westlink Branch Library is closed from May 7 through May 21, its customers should return books and other materials to the book drop at the temporary location or another library branch.

If you have questions about the remodeling project or the Westlink Branch Library services, click here.