WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s busiest branch library will reopen Monday in a temporary location after closing on May 6 to begin an expansion and remodel.

The Westlink Branch Library will be located in the Crossroads Shopping Center on the southeast corner of Central and Ridge. The temporary address is 7011 W. Central, Suite 205.

The temporary site has just over 2,000 square feet of public space. The smaller area will have a small collection for browsing and checking out. It will also offer photocopying, self-check, library card registration, public internet and PC stations, and holds pick up.

Westlink Branch Library temporary location (Courtesy: Wichita Public Library) Westlink Branch Library temporary location (Courtesy: Wichita Public Library)

The temporary location will also have reduced hours, including being closed on Sundays. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

When the Westline Branch Library remodeling is finished, it will include an expanded children’s room, a designated teen area, a maker space, study rooms, collaboration spaces, and a drive-up window.