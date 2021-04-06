Business at Wichita airport begins to soar again

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More and more people are taking off from Eisenhower National Airport.

Valerie Wise, the air service and business development manager, says January and February were slow months, but the number of passengers is trending up.

In the first three days of this month, the number of travelers was up 931% over 2020.

But she says airlines do not expect flights to get back to pre-pandemic levels this year.

“They’re anticipating that once the vaccines are fully distributed that we’ll see a resurgence in travel demand,” Wise said.

She expects a strong summer travel season.

The Transportation Security Administration anticipates air traffic to increase 10% each month through July.