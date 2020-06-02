Business damage reported after unrest in north Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Metro PCS received some window damage early Tuesday morning after a night of unrest at 21st and Arkansas in Wichita. The windows of the store were boarded up quickly and nothing inside was taken. A spokesperson for QuikTrip across the street said the store wasn’t damaged but they are monitoring the situation. The store wasn’t closed.

What started out as a gathering to watch cars and bikes burn tires in the intersection Monday evening continued into the early hours of Tuesday. During that gathering, mentions of George Floyd could be heard from those in the crowd. Floyd died last week in Minneapolis police custody. His death has spurred protests across the country and a peaceful protest on Saturday here in Wichita.

Sometime during the gathering early Tuesday, members of the Wichita Police Department SWAT unit could be seen breaking up the crowd, stating it was, “an unlawful assembly and to leave the area immediately.” No word on what sparked that. KSN News has reached out to the police department and will learn more from Chief Gordon Ramsay Tuesday afternoon at a 2 p.m. press conference.

At 3 p.m., KSN News will stream a conference with Mayor Brandon Whipple and local pastors.

Look for more more reports with KSN’s Craig Andres on KSN News at 5 and 6 p.m.

