DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Eli Powell, better known as “Ginger Mane,” is a 3-year-old boy from Derby with a mullet that would make Joe Dirt envious.

He entered the USA Mullet Championships, a nationwide contest, in search of the best mullet haircut. The specific contest he entered is open to those ages one to four. There were a total of 320 entries.

“Anyone who has got the confidence to grow a mullet is a winner anyway,” said Andrew Powell, Eli’s father.

Eli’s hair color is red, something that his dad thinks will be an advantage during the competition.

Eli “Ginger Mane” Powell (Courtesy: Abby Powell)

Andrew had a mullet when he was growing up, a big factor in the decision. Eli goes to the barber every four to six weeks for a maintenance trim, but he hasn’t had a full haircut since he was 9-months-old.

In the beginning, Eli’s mom did not approve of the hairstyle for her son.

“At first, I wasn’t on board with it, but he’s bald, so he really wanted to kind of live vicariously through Eli. We’ve fallen in love with it just like he has,” said Abby Powell, Eli’s mom.

Proceeds raised from the USA Mullet Championships will go to former Kansas City Chief Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors.

You can vote for Eli to make it out of the first round here. First-round voting goes until Monday, and the top 34 kids from his age group will advance.