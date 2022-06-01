WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you have business at the Sedgwick County Courthouse, you may want to see if the department you need has moved. Several departments are moving to the Ruffin Building at Douglas and Broadway between now and the end of July.

The County plans to use the vacated offices for more courtrooms. The Kansas 18th Judicial District needs the space to tackle a backlog of court cases.

The new address of the offices will be 100 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202. Include the suite number in any mailings:

Department Suite Number Starting Division of Finance Suite 610 June 13 Sedgwick County Clerk Suite 620 June 20 County Counselor’s Office Suite 650 June 27 County Manager’s Office Suite 630 July 5 Strategic Communications Suite 640 July 5 Board of County Commissioners Suite 660 July 11 Sedgwick County Treasurer Suite 100 July 18 Register of Deeds Suite 105 July 25

The County chose the first floor for the treasurer and the register of deeds because those offices are the ones the public uses the most.

When the county commissioners approved the lease of the Ruffin Building in February, they were told the parking garage has 110 parking stalls for County employees and 10 stalls marked for visitors.

The three-year lease is being paid for with funding from the America Rescue Plan Act. The move is temporary. The County hopes to have a permanent location for the departments by the time the lease ends.

County Commission meetings will continue to take place on the third floor of the main courthouse, 525 N. Main.