WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you have business at the Sedgwick County Courthouse, you may want to see if the department you need has moved. Several departments are moving to the Ruffin Building at Douglas and Broadway between now and the end of July.

The County plans to use the vacated offices for more courtrooms. The Kansas 18th Judicial District needs the space to tackle a backlog of court cases.

The new address of the offices will be 100 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202. Include the suite number in any mailings:

DepartmentSuite NumberStarting
Division of FinanceSuite 610June 13
Sedgwick County ClerkSuite 620June 20
County Counselor’s OfficeSuite 650June 27
County Manager’s OfficeSuite 630July 5
Strategic CommunicationsSuite 640July 5
Board of County CommissionersSuite 660July 11
Sedgwick County TreasurerSuite 100July 18
Register of DeedsSuite 105July 25

The County chose the first floor for the treasurer and the register of deeds because those offices are the ones the public uses the most.

When the county commissioners approved the lease of the Ruffin Building in February, they were told the parking garage has 110 parking stalls for County employees and 10 stalls marked for visitors.

The three-year lease is being paid for with funding from the America Rescue Plan Act. The move is temporary. The County hopes to have a permanent location for the departments by the time the lease ends.

County Commission meetings will continue to take place on the third floor of the main courthouse, 525 N. Main.