Businesses prepare for early holiday shopping season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several local businesses are impacted by a supply chain backup across the board.

Business owners are warning if you want those holiday gifts or treats by December, don’t wait.

“We are seeing they’re buying because I have it now. I may not have it next week,” Gwen Ottenberg, Imagine That Toys, said.

Ottenberg says she’s been stocking up for the holiday season since May. Now, she says she’s doing everything in her power to get merchandise to the store.

“Factories are overworked, shipping people are overworked. I mean, everybody’s overworked trying to figure out how to make this happen. You know Christmas happens whether we’re prepared or not,” Ottenberg said.

And it’s not only the toy industry impacted by the backup.

Rick Prather with Cameo Cakes says the price of shortening has doubled in the past three weeks alone, adding another complication amid a shortage of butter and margarine.

“I have to start worrying about how many orders I can take, ‘cuz I don’t want to take orders and call people back,” Prather said.

From sweets to toys, both Prather’s and Ottenberg’s message is clear: if you wait, it could be too late.

“If it’s important to your kiddo, buy it. Don’t wait because it’s not going on sale, and it may not be here,” Ottenberg said.