Woodie Seat Freeway, Hutchinson (Courtesy Reno County Government)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Reno County will close a main thoroughfare between Hutchinson and South Hutchinson for three months. Drivers will not be able to use Woodie Seat Freeway from the bridge over the Arkansas River to Avenue A.

Starting Monday, Sept. 18, road crews will begin repairs on the county-owned bridge and Hutchinson’s infrastructure north of the bridge to south of Avenue C. The closure will last through Dec. 22.

Detour

The bright yellow line shows the detour during the road project. (Courtesy Reno County Government)

Drivers can detour to the Arkansas River Bridge located on the south end of Main Street in Hutchinson near the entrance to Carey Park.

The county says this is just the first phase of the project. The Woodie Seat Freeway will close again in the spring for up to 60 days.

