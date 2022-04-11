WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers who take 13th Street North to access northbound Interstate 135 will have to use a different route for about one month.

Starting Wednesday, April 13, the Kansas Department of Transportation will close the 13th Street on-ramp to northbound I-135 until mid-May. Crews will also close the right lane and shoulder of northbound I-135.

Crews work on the scene of a significant water main break at I-135 and 17th Street North, Oct. 7, 2021. (KSN Photo)

A KDOT spokesperson said the closures are necessary because the City of Wichita will be repairing a 42-inch water line just north of 13th and I-135.

In October, a 42-inch water line near I-135 and 17th Street broke after a power outage caused a change in pressure in the city pipes. As a result, water flooded the area until crews managed to stop the flow.

After the break, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment put Wichita on a temporary boil water advisory. It lasted for two days.