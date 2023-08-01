WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Scheduled work to replace a railroad bridge in northeast Wichita will force a busy exit to close, possibly during Thursday morning rush hour.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says work is tentatively slated to begin to replace the Union Pacific railroad bridge on Kansas Highway 96 at Hydraulic and Interstate 135. Half of the bridge will need to be removed, and crews will only have a short window to work in.

The ramp from southbound I-135 to eastbound K-96 will be closed from 5 a.m. until possibly 12 p.m. KDOT warns that other closures on the ramp will happen on non-consecutive days with little advanced warning.

The work will be done in six-hour windows to accommodate railroad traffic that needs to continue to move through the area.