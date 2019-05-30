Busy street open ahead of Wichita Riverfest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As Wichita police check staffing levels for Wichita Riverfest, they asked city work crews when McLean would be open again off Seneca.

“I was promised that it would be opened by noon Friday at the latest,” said Wichita Police Sgt. Kelly O’Brien. “And that is huge because that is where the River Run is going to go through.”

It opened a day early at noon Thursday.

“Replacing some valves on some 65-year-old mains that come out of the treatment plant and then distribute the water to most of the city of Wichita,” said Wichita Construction Manager, Steve Degenhardt. “Yes, we did have Riverfest in the back of our mind to get the street reopened before Riverfest.”

Degenhardt says there will still be construction through Old Town.

“Second Street right now is still under construction,” said Degenhardt. “Certainly going to have to go through Riverfest without finishing construction there.”

Degenhardt says they do take major events into consideration while doing public works projects.

Police, meanwhile, say they are working on staffing so police will be seen at Riverfest.

“So you will see a large police presence,” said Wichita Police Sgt. Kelly O’Brien. “You will see officers on foot out walking around and on horses, and we will have bike officers in the area and on ATVs.”

Sgt. O’Brien says their bike officers and those on foot will be reminding people to stay out of the water unless it is a sanctioned event.

“There’s a lot of river for the Riverfest and it’s impacted a lot of the bike paths so we ask people to stay out of the water, stay off the bike paths that are submerged,” said O’Brien. “A lot of them are blocked off with caution tape for safety.”