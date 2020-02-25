Butler Co. Sheriff: “This isn’t Adam Herrman” on claims in missing boy case

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Butler County Sheriff, Kelly Herzet is frustrated by online claims that a boy missing since 1999 has re-surfaced in the community.

“I feel that this has created false hope, I really do,” said Herzet, who spoke with KSN about the false posts online from a man claiming to be Adam Herrman.

Herzet said he has talked to members of Adam’s biological family, and had to share the news that there was not a break in the case.

“When I started getting phone calls from a family member of Adam Herrman asking me, is there a chance this is Adam, telling this family member, no, this isn’t Adam Herrman,” said Herzet.

Herrman went missing in 1999, but wasn’t reported missing until 2008, when Adam’s sibling started trying to track him down. The adoptive parents, Doug and Valerie Herrman, never reported him missing. They claim he ran away and never returned. Both admitted to continuing to take state payments meant to care for Adam, from 1999 until 2005, when Adam turned 18. Both served several months in prison for theft.

The case has garnered a lot of attention in the community. Herzet says he is regularly asked about the case when he is out in the community, and he is frustrated by the false accounts.

“There’s a lot of frustration with it. This case means a lot to the Butler County Sheriff’s office, it means a lot to me. And we know everybody’s watching. We all want to find Adam Herrman,” said Herzet. “I went on camera and said several times he’s not alive. I’ll say that again today.”

Herzet says the individual who made the claims online initially refused to come in to cooperate with Butler County officials, but that officials were working to speak with the man Monday evening. The sheriff has spoken to the man’s parents and family members, who have cooperated with authorities and say they are working to provide mental health assistance for the man.

Herzet believes the only possible positive effect of the online reports, is that people are talking about Adam Herrman’s case.

“The only thing that comes out of this productive, is Adam’s name is out there,” said Herzet.

If you have any information about the Adam Herrman case, you’re asked to reach out to authorities through one of the contacts below.

Butler County Sheriff’s Office – (316) 322-4254

Butler County Investigations – (316) 322-4257

Butler County Crime Tips – (316) 322-8817

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children – 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678)