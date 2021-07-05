Butler County fire crews battle fire southwest of Douglass Sunday night

DOUGLASS, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler County Fire District #3 responded to a house fire southwest of Douglass Sunday night.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. at 22900 S.W. Indianola Rd. When fire crews arrived, an attached garage was fully involved in the fire and the living room was partially involved.

Due to the long distance from a water source, crews initiated an additional alarm for a water shuttle operation.

Crews from Butler County Fire District #8, Andover Fire-Rescue, Augusta Department of Public Safety, Butler County Fire District #7, Sedgwick County Fire District #1, Mulvane Fire-Rescue, Atlanta Fire and Derby Fire and Rescue assisted with fire suppression and water shuttle activities.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished at approximately 3:30 a.m. Monday.

There were no reported injuries to the residents of the home or to firefighters. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.