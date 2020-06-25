Butler County firefighters and veterinarian rescue dog

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) – A Rose Hill dog has an extra wag in her tail after a wild Tuesday night.

Fire crews in Butler County were called to a home around 8:30 p.m. after the 60-pound dog named Brooks got trapped between a slab of concrete and a deck. Firefighters had to dig holes under the patio to reach her. A veterinarian was also called in to help. After 90 minutes, the lab was finally free.

“It was a great relief to get her out and see that she was doing fine. Give her a little bit of oxygen just to help her perk up a little bit,” said Kevin Leis, Lieutenant Firefighter Paramedic, Butler County District #3.

Lieutenant Leis said the veterinarian gave the dog a clean bill of health. He said the family discovered the dog missing around 4 p.m. Tuesday and was looking for her when they finally heard her under the deck.

LATEST STORIES: