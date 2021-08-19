Butler County man drowns Monday in Minnesota lake

EMILY, Minn. (KSNW) – A Kansas man drowned in a Minnesota lake on Monday.
According to Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota, 66-year-old Edward Rando of Towanda had been swimming from a nearby pontoon when he became distressed.
Attempts were made to get flotation devices to him. He became unresponsive.
Boaters at the nearby access responded to calls for help and aided in recovering Rando from the water. But, unfortunately, he died after life-saving measures were performed with no success.