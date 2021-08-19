Butler County man drowns Monday in Minnesota lake

Have you ever walked near a lake, river, or pond and either noticed a pungent odor or a green paint-like appearance on top of the water? That could be a strong indication the water contains a harmful algal bloom (HAB). These can be common in freshwater sources in Kansas during the summer months where blue-green algae thrive. When this algae becomes stressed, as it is an organism that lives in the water, or dies, it produces and releases toxins that can be harmful to both humans and animals that come into contact with this contaminated water source. When the algae is dense, it is known as an algae bloom.

Another type of harmful algae bloom that you may have heard of before is red tide. This is common in areas around the Gulf of Mexico and can be a respiratory irritant when large blooms are present. Exposure to these toxic blooms can result in harmful impacts to our organs, nervous system and skin. If you have been exposed to a harmful algal bloom, you could experience symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, as well as skin, respiratory or eye irritations that require seeking medical attention. Unfortunately, if left untreated to high levels of exposure, these blooms can be deadly to both humans and animals. The summer heat and calm water sources make the perfect grounds to breed blue-green algae.