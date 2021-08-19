Butler County man drowns Monday in Minnesota lake

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Drowning_302685

EMILY, Minn. (KSNW) – A Kansas man drowned in a Minnesota lake on Monday.

According to Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota, 66-year-old Edward Rando of Towanda had been swimming from a nearby pontoon when he became distressed.

Attempts were made to get flotation devices to him. He became unresponsive.

Boaters at the nearby access responded to calls for help and aided in recovering Rando from the water. But, unfortunately, he died after life-saving measures were performed with no success.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories