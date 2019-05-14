Butler County, other counties, tallying total cost of flood damage

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – As the drying out continues, Kansas communities are tallying up the damage left behind by the recent flood.

That number, according to several emergency management departments, is expected to reach hundreds of thousands, even millions of dollars in damage.

“All of this was under water,” says Butler County Emergency Management Director Keri Korthals. “All along here and clear back across the river, or up the river, everything was underwater.”

Korthals is referring to what Southwest 70 near Fulton Road looked like last week.

“These areas are right along the Whitewater River. All that runoff rushed into our rivers and then after the flash flooding receeded we were dealing with river flooding.”

It was a bad combination of problems, says Korthals. She believes repairs will be expensive.

“In previous flooding events where we have had a lot of flash flooding and a lot of eroding of roads, we have easily have done half a million or creeping up on a million dollars. I would not be surprised if we fall into the ballpark again,” she explains.

The intersection of Southwest 70 and Fulton Road went from one way to completely re-opened this afternoon after many man hours of work.

“All the dust that is kicking up is that brand new fresh gravel that has been put down as they rebuilt that out over the day today,” she says.

Between that road, and smaller township roads, she believes the county will exceed the more $200,000 required to get emergency funding. She believes Butler County and other counties will need it.

“Day to day budgets are there to do regular ongoing normal maintenance of roadways. When you take big flood event and you wash away miles and miles of their roadway and infrastructure, that is not what their budget were set to absorb,” says Korthals.

Korthals says each locality has until Friday to submit their damage assessments, and then the state will see if they meet the more than $4 million requirement to get funding to make the repairs.