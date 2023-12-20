BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Butler County Public Works has been trying to find more ways to alert drivers to slow down at the intersection of SW Santa Fe Lake Road and SW 150th Street.

The County decided to put in rumble strips to try to make people more aware of the intersection, which recently had a fatal wreck on December 10.

“Our commissioners feel maybe the only way that could have been avoided is by having some sort of audible sensual type of warning, and we’ve installed rumble strips right now to address that. And we’re looking at a policy development to make sure we can implement those uniformly at similar locations in the county.” Butler County Engineer Darryl Lutz said.

According to County officials and law enforcement, the intersection is one of the top five busiest intersections in the County.

The Butler County sheriff says that more patrol will take place in the area to remind people to slow down and help keep people safe.

“Every day, we’re going to be out here more. We’ll have several different enforcements along Santa Fe Lake Road. What it comes down to is making sure everybody’s paying attention. It’s bad that we have come to this situation. We want the safety of everybody in this area.” Butler County Sheriff Monty Hughey said.

Sheriff Hughey also went on to say that distracted driving is a major problem that contributes to many of the wrecks that deputies encounter. County officials have said that they are looking at adding more red flashing lights to stop signs to help drivers see the signs at night.