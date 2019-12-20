Butler County reports phone problems

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – If you tried to call Butler County government offices Friday morning, the call may not have gone through.

The county administrator says the majority of Butler County offices are currently not getting incoming calls.

Butler County dispatch and 911 lines are on a separate system and are working.

The issue was discovered Thursday afternoon and a work order was placed with Windstream, Butler County’s phone service provider.

The county administrator says Windstream has indicated the problem is with an AT&T circuit and a work order has been initiated to resolve the problem.

Butler County had a similar problem last month, but the issue did not affect all incoming lines.

The county administrator issued this statement:

Due to frequent and sustained service issues which are negatively affecting the ability to reliably serve Butler County constituents Butler County is proactively investigating any and all alternatives to resolve the situation. Butler County IT staff is working with the provider to resolve the issue as quickly as possible so service can be restored. Updates will be provided to the public as new information becomes available. Thank you for your patience as staff work to resolve the issue.” Will Johnson, Butler County Administrator

