Butler County Sheriff’s Office conducts sex offender checks ahead of Halloween

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sergeant Jeffrey Noel with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division was in Andover Wednesday making sure Halloween will be a safe one for trick-or-treaters.

“A lot of kids are out trick-or-treating for Halloween, and we want the register to be up to date and accurate,” said Sgt. Noel. “So parents can check and know where the offenders are living before they go trick-or-treating.”

Sgt. Noel spent a portion of last week and this week knocking on doors to verify the 151 sex offenders addresses in Butler County.

“We check the addresses of our registered offenders every quarter based off of their birth month. And then every year, we check the sex offenders all at once right before Halloween.”

Sgt. Noel said he’s had 98% compliance this round, but for the few who didn’t check out, there are consequences.

“We’ll mark them as non-compliant and then try to resolve the issue. If it can’t be resolved on a case-by-case basis, then prosecution can be requested.”

Before you take the kids out Thursday night, check the KBI’s sex offender registry here. You can search for offenders by name or location.

LATEST STORIES: