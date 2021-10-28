Butler County Sheriff’s Office honors deputy killed in crash

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Tributes are pouring in for Burns police officer and Butler County Deputy Stephen Evans.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Evans was killed in a crash Monday while working as a part-time officer for the city of Burns.

“My heart shattered into a million pieces,” Danielle Arden said.

Arden says she remembers her former co-worker as someone she could always count on.

“You know, if I ever got pulled over, that would be one of the officers I would want to be pulled over by,” Arden said.

Arden and Evans worked together at the El Dorado Correctional Facility before he began working for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office in May of 2020.

“And they were so lucky to get him on their team because, I mean, anybody who had a run-in with him—he was just so kind, nice, respectful,” Evans said.

“Because Officer Evans and I were working together on Monday before the accident happened, his voice and his presence is still just so fresh in my mind,” Burns City Clerk Faith Hatfield said.

Hatfield says for herself, and many of her co-workers, the shock comes in waves.

“He’s just someone that was perfect for our town. It’s quite a task to try to fill those shoes, so we’re just thankful that we got to know him,” Hatfield said.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office honored Evans Wednesday by placing flowers on his patrol car.

A statement from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office says in part quote:

“…He had an infectious laugh, an ornery sense of humor, and an amazing work ethic…You may be gone, Steve, but you will never be forgotten.”

Deputy Evans leaves behind his wife and three children. Funeral arrangements are still pending.