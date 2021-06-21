Shooting suspect on the loose: Butler County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect following a Monday evening shooting.

Butler County Dispatch tells KSN news that they received a call for the shooting shortly after 7:30 p.m. near SW 150th Street and SW Butler Road.

Dispatch tells KSN News that the a man was shot in the chest and was transported to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s department is searching for the suspect as of Monday evening.

This is a developing story. Tune to KSN news or KSN.com for further details when they become available.

