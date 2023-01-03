BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) announced on Tuesday via Facebook that they have welcomed a new K9 to the team.

K9 Boone (Courtesy: Butler County Sheriff’s Office)

K9 Boone, a 2-year-old bloodhound, is being trained for tracking and trailing, according to the BCSO.

The BCSO says he will be used to help locate missing adults and children.

“While our patrol K9s are used for fast tracks to apprehend fleeing suspects, the use of Bloodhounds, like Boone, could help our deputies find people who may have wandered or walked away after hours and sometimes days have passed,” said the BCSO.

K9 Boone will be partnered with Sheriff Deputy Ezra Nicholson.

K9 Boone is the third dog with the BCSO. K9 Xena and K9 Lego, both female malinois, work more towards detecting narcotics, apprehending criminals, tracking and tracking, as well as searching buildings.