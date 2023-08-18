WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new business could soon be moving into the Regal Warren Old Town. The property went on the market at the end of July.

Occidental Management is the company in charge of the listing. They say it has gained interest from a variety of different businesses.

“Probably 15 to 20 different groups. Some local, some regional, and some national,” said Chad Stafford, president of Occidental Management.

The building is just over 28,000 square feet. It also has unique features that attract buyers, like its two stories and fully operating kitchen. Stafford says he’s done showing for many businesses, from other theaters and entertainment to restaurants and retail.

“Whatever business is there is going to thrive with all the other residential, the retail, and the other entertainment options that are there,” said John Rolfe, president of the Wichita Chamber of Commerce.

Some people in Old Town want to bring in a business that attracts diverse crowds.

“Something that gives people the opportunity to get out and just enjoy the conversation with friends and family. Whether you get a roller-skating rink or an ice-skating rink or a pickleball competitive court,” said Stephen Gray, Old Town visitor.

Others see it as an opportunity to make Wichita inviting for young adults.

“With Wichita being ranked one of the top places for young professionals right out of college, we need to maintain and retain those young professionals. Whether it is an entertainment district, whether it is food, bars,” said Monica Bergkamp.

“There’s a lot of industries that are needing a lot of young people to come in with skills and degrees,” added Said Khalidi. “And we need to get people out of state, and that’s why we have to have activities that can be more of an interest to young families and young families to be able to enjoy their life here in Wichita.”

The business that comes in could fill in gaps in the retail industry.

“There are a number of retail outlets that we don’t have here in Wichita that are in many other areas. And I think that’s another option for us,” said Rolfe.

Whatever company comes in, the premises is primed.

“It is well kept, it’s built very well, so there’s not a whole lot to inspect,” explained Stafford.

He explains that the property owner did want a price on the listing for the theater. Instead, they are evaluating each letter of interest from the businesses to decide on the best deal. Stafford says the listing could remain on the market for a while before closing.