Buying a Thanksgiving meal won't hurt your wallet Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - If you haven't bought your Thanksgiving groceries yet, you're in for a surprise this Thanksgiving.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving meal has declined -- reaching its lowest point since 2010.

The Farm Bureau surveyed "classic" Thanksgiving food items -- such as turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes and cranberries.

The survey showed this year's Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people is $48.90, which is less than $5 per person. This is a 22-cent decrease from last year's average of $49.12.

“Thanks to an ample supply, turkey remains affordable for consumers, which helps keep the overall cost of the dinner reasonably priced as well,” said AFBF chief economist Dr. John Newton.

Americans have the farmers and feed costs to thank for that, according to KSN ag analyst John Jenkinson.

"This year, with a near-record crop of corn and soybean, we have an abundant supply of both feed grains of both the corn and soybean," explained Jenkinson.

He added the cost of raising a turkey is less "which is good for the farmer."

"But the return...the money he gets for the turkey is less also," Jenkinson said. "So it's kind of a wash for farmers. Great for consumers though."

Other Thanksgiving foods showing the largest decreases this year, aside from turkey, were a gallon of milk, $2.92; a three-pound bag of sweet potatoes, $3.39; a one-pound bag of green peas, $1.47; and a dozen rolls, $2.25.

