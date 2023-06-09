WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The tradition of serving up Louisiana favorites in its 35th year at Riverfest. It was held at Century II on Thursday evening.

The menu included chicken etouffee, red beans with rice and sausage and bread pudding.

KSN News talked with one woman who has been attending since she was a teenager and tonight continued the tradition with her daughter.

“You get to listen to some zydeco, you get to live a little bit of New Orleans in Wichita, and you get to eat great food. I love it,” said Whitney Willams, a Riverfest attendee.

Proceeds from the Cajun Food Fest support Goodwill job training and education programs.