CALDWELL, Kan. (KSNW) – A 74-year-old Caldwell woman was killed when an SUV crashed and rolled on Monday in Sumner County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened on U.S. 81 about 1 1/2 miles west of South Haven around 3:20 p.m.

The patrol says Diana J. Cassady’s SUV left the road for an unknown reason, went into the ditch, overcorrected and rolled. The SUV landed on its top.

Cassady died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.