California man pleads guilty to smuggling drugs across Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 39-year-old California man who was arrested on his way to Kansas City pleaded guilty today to smuggling heroin and methamphetamine.

Allan Bryan DeJesus, 39, Bakersfield, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin.

In his plea, he admitted he was on his way to Kansas City on Jan. 5, 2019, when the Kansas Highway Patrol pulled him over on I-70 in Thomas County. In DeJesus’ vehicle, a trooper found two pounds of heroin and 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 3, 2019. He could face a penalty of not less than five years and not more than 40 years in federal prison and a fine up to $5 million.

