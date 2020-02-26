Closings and Delays
California man sentenced for smuggling heroin and meth to Kansas City

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A California man was sentenced today to 78 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin and methamphetamine to Kansas.

Allan Bryan DeJesus, 40, Bakersfield, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin.

In his plea, he admitted he was on his way to Kansas City on Jan. 5, 2019, when the Kansas Highway Patrol pulled him over on I-70 in Thomas County.

In DeJesus’ vehicle, a trooper found two pounds of heroin and 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

