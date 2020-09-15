California woman sentenced for intent to distribute heroin following Saline County traffic stop

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A California woman who was stopped in Kansas with eight pounds of heroin in her car was sentenced Monday to 26 months in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Rufina Valdovinos-Anacleto, 24, Pomona, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin.

The Kansas Highway Patrol stopped her car in Saline County. Troopers found more than 8.8 pounds of heroin in the car.

