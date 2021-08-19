Call center expanding to Emporia, creating 250 jobs

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — A call center company in Missouri, Oklahoma and Nebraska is expanding into Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly says Communications Solutions, LLC (CSLLC) is buying a facility in Emporia and plans to hire 250 people.

The company provides business-to-business and business-to-consumer call center services.

“We’re looking forward to the tremendous potential the community of Emporia brings to our 25-year history of providing outstanding service to our clients and bringing a family and community-oriented environment to our employees,” Tony Ridenour, Executive Vice President of CSLLC, said in a statement.

“We welcome CSLLC to Emporia with their acquisition of the Fusion (Birch) office building at 1301 Chestnut Street, which met and exceeded their location criteria,” said Kent Heermann, president of the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas.

The CSLLC is already hiring. Click here to learn more. It offers benefits that include health insurance, paid time off, shift incentives and holiday pay.