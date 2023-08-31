WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Public Library wants to give people an option when they get a library card. Instead of one design that fits all, there will be three to choose from.

Current Wichita Public Library card (Courtesy Wichita Public Library)

To come up with the designs, the library is holding a contest.

“We are encouraging library customers to explore their creativity by helping us design three new library cards we plan to introduce in February 2024,” Sean Jones, Wichita Public Library communications specialist, said.

The contest is open to active Wichita Public Library customers in three age groups:

Ages five to 12

Ages 13 to 17

Ages 18 and older

These are the rules:

Submit a design and completed, signed entry form by 5 p.m. on Oct. 27

One entry per person.

copyright restrictions. Artwork can include computer-generated or digital photographs or paper submissions

using colored pencils, pens, paint, markers, etc.

using colored pencils, pens, paint, markers, etc. Submitted artwork should be landscape orientation, 17”x11”

Do not include your name in the artwork.

Entries not created digitally should be submitted electronically using the online submission form through a digital photograph. Library staff will reach out for original artwork if it is chosen as a finalist.

Other important details:

Submitted artwork becomes the property of Wichita Public Library.

Library staff may modify winning artwork to meet production requirements.

The artist’s name will appear on the back of the printed cards.

The winners’ names may also appear in news media, social media, the library website and other applicable communications.

Artwork will be trimmed approximately ⅛” on each side for printing. Actual card size is 2 ⅛” x 3 ⅜”.

In November, a group from the library board will review the entries and choose the top two from each age group. In December, the library will post the six designs on social media and let the public choose the winners.

The library will announce the winners in January, one from each age group. The winners will receive a gift card.

The new library cards will be available to customers in February.

“Customers who already have library cards can upgrade to a new card,” Jones said. “They will need to pay a $2 replacement fee and will get a new card number, but their accounts will stay the same.”

Click here to learn more about the contest and to access the entry form.