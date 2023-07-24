WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The crowd was modest in size for a meeting to stop the violence. But the meeting was, at times, loud, and the message was clear.

“We can do more,” said Keena Charles. “It’s becoming the norm that it doesn’t even phase people anymore.”

Charles lost her son to violence and wants to know what exactly can be done to curb what she calls a lot of senseless shootings in Wichita lately.

Cops and courts were represented, as well as lawmakers.

“It’s going to have to change. A lot of people are going to have to change their attitudes about things,” said Wichita attorney Charles O’Hara. “For there really to be action, we are going to have to have people quit blaming each other for the violence and try to work together to find a solution.”

Brian White is an undersheriff with Sedgwick County and was for years a captain with Wichita police.

“I’ve worked a number of shootings and homicides over the years, and I have personally been there when we have escorted a family member in to see the victim of a homicide,” said White.

Also in the audience was Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau from Wichita.

“We can do more. It’s becoming the norm that it doesn’t even phase people anymore,” said Faust-Goudeau, who has been active in putting together bills in the Kansas legislature. She says we need cops and courts to pay attention to the violence and find a way to take more action.

“And it’s happening just on a daily basis, and surely we can do more, but it’s unfortunate,” said Faust-Goudeau.

While those in the audience did not come up with a comprehensive list of how to stop the violence, some say grassroots forums like the one Monday night are a good start.