Calling all Senior Artists

The 2020 Art is Ageless Art Competition is fast approaching and so is the deadline to register.

Presbyterian Manor is calling on all artists, regardless of what you create.

All forms of art will be accepted. You can enter Christmas decor, drawings, fiber arts, mixed media, crafts, needlework, painting, photography, quilting, sculpture/3D and more.

You have to be 65 and older to participate, but the contest is open to amateurs and professionals.

The deadline to enter your art is March 12.

If you would like to register, please call Amy Watson at 316-942-7456 or you can go online to ArtisAgeless.org to enter.

The exhibit will be on display, at Presbyterian Manor, from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. from March 13th through the 27th.

There will also be a reception, where the winners will be announced on March 27th. That will be held from 4-6 p.m. in the Commons Area.

