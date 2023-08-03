WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – People with disabilities learned how to ride a bike thanks to a special program.

The camp took place on Thursday at Wichita State University’s Heskett Center.

Wichita State’s physical therapy department teamed up with iCan Shine. Students and staff worked to offer those support and balance.

“Riding a bike is huge for kids because a lot of times if they’re not gonna be able to drive a car as they get older. This is their most independent way to get place to place,” Jennifer James, assistant professor WSU physical therapy department, said.

WSU students have arranged to do follow-up consultations with children and families after camp for skill practice.