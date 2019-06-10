Camp Lejeune protest at Wichita VA Hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A small protest gathered outside the Veterans Affairs hospital in Wichita to raise awareness of what it says poisoned Marines.

Two women made up the protest. They want Kansans to know loved ones who served at Camp Lejeune before 1988 might have been exposed to drinking water contaminated with dangerous chemicals.

Both say it made Marines sick, including Tara Craver’s husband. Carver is an advocate for Marines who were stationed at Camp Legeune.

“The base was contaminated,” Craver says. “There’s so many chemicals. I can only name a few off the top of my head: benzene, vinyl chloride, TCE, PCE. These Marines and their families who lived on that base, they drank, swam and bathed in this water.”

Craver plans to visit 13 V.A. centers in 10 states to help spread the message.

The VA acknowledges the contamination and provides disability compensation. Its website has information for Marines and their families about the help that’s available to them.