WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council on Tuesday will decide whether to get rid of a new ordinance on campaign finance.

The rule, which prohibits corporations and LLCs from contributing to candidates in city races, was passed on Jan. 2 with former Mayor Brandon Whipple.

During the first meeting as a council member last week, Dalton Glasscock made a motion to have the council revisit the issue, saying it’s not fair Wichita candidates are held to different contribution limits than the rest of the state.

It was seconded by Becky Tuttle. Mayor Lily Wu, Council Members Becky Tuttle, Dalton Glasscock, and J.V. Johnston voted in favor. Council Members Brandon Johnson, Mike Hoheisel, and Maggie Ballard were against it.