HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson fire crews were busy Sunday night battling a fire. It started around 10:50 p.m. at 2330 E. 4th.

Crews arrived to find a camper and van fully involved in flames. A power pole also caught on fire.

The department called in a brush truck to extinguish a grass fire behind the camper.

The Red Cross was called to assist the two people living in the camper. No one was injured.

Evergy, the Hutchinson Police Department, and Reno County EMS all assisted.