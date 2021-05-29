Campers commemorate Memorial Day at El Dorado State Park

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — With Memorial Day weekend finally here, many families hit the nearest lake for some rest and relaxation.

At El Dorado State Park, everyone is finding their own way to have a good time this holiday weekend. Park officials say they expect very large crowds, and even last year during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, they had nearly a record turnout for Memorial Day weekend.

“With all of the COVID stuff going on we really didn’t know what to expect and ended up having a huge year,” said park manager Seth Turner.

“2020 was some pretty good camping. Nobody did anything except for camping,” said Colin Grimes, camper

Recent rains have caused some trouble for staff.

“We had people, myself included, out this week mowing in the rain just to try to get it to an acceptable height,” explained Turner.

And the rain made a chilly El Dorado Lake even colder.

“I wouldn’t really want to be on that water today that rain settling down on top like that it does, it makes it cold,” said Turner. “With this cold air, especially this cold air we had today, and this morning, I bet it’s pretty chilly.”

But, nothing was keeping as many as 70,000 visitors away from El Dorado Lake this Memorial Day weekend.

“The staff put in a lot of work, and we’re excited for people to enjoy their holiday weekend here,” Turner added.