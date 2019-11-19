Can church leaders ask congregation to vote for church members running for office?

South Rock Christian Church was a polling location this year for the recent elections. Lead Pastor Rick Wheeler, leading up to the elections, told his congregation to vote for members of the church.

“Mayor and school board, we had some really good people running for both,” said Wheeler. “I didn’t say it from the pulpit. I feel like on my own facebook page I can say what I want.”

Pastor Wheeler said the church and church leadership have been very careful not to promote one person over the other. And they do not ask people to vote for one party over the other.

“We just have some very good people in our church who are dedicated servants and we wanted to get people to vote for the people in our congregation,” said Pastor Wheeler.

The church also sent out a newsletter from the pastor asking people to vote.

KSN asked Sedgwick County Elections Commissioner Tabitha Lehman if the church can ask people to vote for their congregation members, since the church is a polling location.

“Rules across the State of Kansas is there is no electioneering allowed within 250 foot from the door to the polling location. So that means electioneering by definition is advocating for or against a candidate in that election,” said Lehman. “Other than during election time when the polls are open, our office has nothing to do with what a polling place does outside of that time.”

KSN also reached out to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Attorney General spokesperson CJ Grover responded saying,” You may also wish to direct your questions to the Internal Revenue Service, which administers the federal tax code including provisions governing the tax status of churches and its interaction with the First Amendment protections for the free exercise of religion and freedom of speech. “

Pastor Wheeler said he is very aware of the IRS code that says a church or nonprofit could lose their nonprofit status is the IRS deems that group has engaged in so-called political campaign activity.

Pastor Wheeler says the church has been careful not to do that.

“I know there’s democrats and republicans in our church and no need to separate them because of that,” said Pastor Wheeler. “But could the IRS pull our non profit? And I really don’t think that the IRS would mess with churches. I think it’s just a threat. We’re so divided Democrat and Republican and it causes a lot of fights among a lot of people and there may be authority to do things but I really don’t think that will happen.”

Pastor Wheeler says, ultimately, he was advocating people to get out and vote for members of his church, and encouraging people to vote regardless political affiliation.

“We are a come as you are church,” said Wheeler. “There could may be a circumstance in the future where we would strictly advocate, but this time I just wanted people of our church to know someone in our congregation was running for office to serve the community. The most I do is tell people to pray and examine candidates (and) from a moral perspective they will come to the right conclusion.”

The IRS code page says, ” Currently, the law prohibits political campaign activity by charities and churches by defining a 501(c)(3) organization as one “which does not participate in, or intervene in (including the publishing or distributing of statements), any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for public office.”