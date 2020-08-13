Can COVID-19 be spread through air ventilation systems

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Can COVID-19 spread through the air systems? The CDC says it’s still unknown, but the Sedgwick County Health Officer said it could depend on the situation.

We’ve been told by health officials to wear a mask and socially distance to prevent the spread of the virus, but Dr. Garold Minns said some studies suggest if you’re in an old building, small room, or even raising your voice, the chance of the virus spreading could increase.

“There is data that if people are singing, shouting, yelling, that some of those particles are finer and may drift in the air and those are the particles that could get into the air circulation of the building,” said Dr. Garold Minns.

With the potential threat, Wichita Public Schools said it will circulate more outside air through its HVAC systems and change out filters at school more often.

“Although the data is still inconclusive we know that increased fresh outside air and facilitating that is always a good thing,” said WPS facilities director Luke Newman.

The district has also updated and fixed all of the schools’ air filtration systems last year.

“We’re trying to do everything we can possibly think of to ensure our schools are as safe as possible,” said Newman.

According to Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns, one of those precautions could mean changing the places some school activities take place in order to keep students safe.

“Possible avoid things that would cause the finer particles like singing, choral groups, I would say probably shouldn’t be connected in those older buildings,” said Dr. Minns.

It’s something Wichita Public Schools is looking into as the Fall semester begins next month.

Dr. Minns said this could be a concern for indoor sporting events, as more people yell and are in one area, but he is hoping to see more data released about the subject.

