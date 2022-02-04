WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in the case of former Wichita police officer Dexter Betts. The state’s highest court will decide if Betts should be immune from prosecution for injuring a child while on the job.

In December 2017, Betts was on a domestic violence call in the 1500 block of N. Gentry. He said a dog inside the home charged at him so he fired his gun at the dog. He missed. Bullet fragments ricocheted and hit a nine-year-old girl in the forehead, just above her eye. The child was treated and released from a hospital.

Betts had only been on the Wichita Police Department for a little more than a year at the time. The WPD placed him on administrative leave while an internal investigation was conducted. The department fired him the next month.

In March 2018, Betts was charged with felony aggravated battery. He pleaded not guilty. Shortly after the plea, the district attorney released police body camera footage of the shooting inside the home. The video shows several children in the home.

The dog can be seen moving in front of the girl. The officer in the video says, “OK, we got a dog inside here too … whoa whoa,” and then fires his service weapon two times. The footage shows the girl immediately jumping up from the floor and running from the room while screaming that her eye has been hit.

The case never went to trial. Almost two years after the shooting, Judge Kevin O’Connor, 18th Judicial District Court, ruled that Betts was immune from prosecution because his use of force was justified.

The case eventually made its way to the Kansas Supreme Court’s docket. The justices listened to attorneys present their arguments Thursday.

Matt Maloney, assistant Sedgwick County district attorney argued to the Kansas Supreme Court that Betts should not have used deadly force when a child was sitting five feet away.

“Personally, I would argue that a reasonable person in that situation would not fear that because a dog barked and took a couple steps towards him that he would, was in risk of death or great bodily harm,” Maloney said.

But Jess Hoeme, Betts’ attorney, disagreed.

“By all intents and purposes, Officer Betts made a decision, and he did so with the intent of defending himself,” Hoeme said.

The Kansas Supreme Court justices will consider the arguments and make a decision at some future date. KSN will report on the decision when it happens.