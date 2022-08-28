WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Bright-colored t-shirts filled the streets of Old Towne on Saturday, Aug 27. Many enjoyed a cold brew to support a good cause, but it’s the personal connections to cancer that are bringing most people together.

The Cancer Bar Crawl is an event that shows everyone has a story.

“I lost my father two years ago to cancer,” Tiffany Obannion, a participant in the Cancer Bar Crawl, said. “My younger brother is a survivor, and then my sister-in-law is a breast cancer survivor.”

After her father’s diagnosis, he was given two years to live, but he passed in just five short months.

“My dads was undetected,” Obannion said. “He didn’t know he had it. We just need to be aware of our body and what our body’s telling us.”

Tara Rangle’s family was hit hard with cancer as well. Her mother is a breast cancer survivor, and she lost her grandma to breast cancer. She says losing her daughter to a form of childhood cancer at an early age hurts the most, though.

“We didn’t know that it was cancer at first,” Rangle, who participated in Cancer Bar Crawl, said. “And then five days later, we found out she was already gone. She was almost two, and she’d be 13 now.”

Some even traveled from Arkansas to support the cause after losing a stepsister to bone cancer five years ago.

“We found out about this, and we were on the bandwagon like, ‘Yes, let’s do this,’” Maggie Parks, a Cancer Bar Crawl participant, said.

Parks is now an advocate for early screenings.

“I don’t care if you’re over 25, get them done regardless,” Parks said. “Because you never know what you don’t know.”

But Rangle believes screenings aren’t a permanent solution. She hopes to see all cancers cured. That’s why Saturday’s event was so important.

“We have all these treatments for everything, but cancer is like one of the biggest things that takes everybody,” Rangle said. “We’re still in the same boat as before all these treatments, but nothing is like curable.”

The message at the 2022 Cancer Bar Crawl is clear, though.

“Cancer sucks!” Obannion laughed.

A volunteer with the Cancer Bar Crawl said the event usually brings out 2,500 people. Money raised from this year’s crawl will support the Make A Wish Foundation and Camp Hope, a camp for kids diagnosed with cancer.