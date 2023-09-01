WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An employee at Wichita’s Ascension Via Christi Cancer Center was recognized Friday for her years of service by fellow employees.

Sharon Koehn, a clinical program coordinator, will celebrate her 45th anniversary on Tuesday. Koehn’s coworkers surprised her with a party and decorated the office with bees. The theme was chosen because of Sharon’s love for bees. She is also called the “queen bee” around the office.

Sharon said she was “shocked” and was surprised that her workers were able “to get past” her.

“They definitely did this morning,” Koehn said, adding that the cancer center “is a wonderful place to work.”

“I’ve raised my kids here, my family here. The people I work with are wonderful people. We do a lot of good. We are killing cancer for our patients,” Koehn said.

Coworkers say that is shown in her patient dedication.

“The awesome thing about Sharon is that she advocates for our patients. She works really hard and is so passionate about taking care of them. It is really great to have someone like that on our team that is taking care of our patients,” Cathy Bird, manager of clinical operations, said.