Cancer radiation treatment no longer offered in Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials say the radiation treatment at Cancer Center of Kansas will no longer be available after August 31 forcing residents to drive to Garden City, Hays or Wichita.

“I was scheduled to start radiation in September,” said resident Carol Sinclair.

After finally getting surgery for her cancer, Sinclair was supposed to begin her radiation treatment next week.

“The hard part was going to Hays for chemo. Well, now the hard part is finding radiation,” she said. “It’s not just me. I know there are other people who need this.”

The Dodge City Cancer Center of Kansas will no longer offer the radiation treatment after Saturday.

“It got to the point where we just felt like we needed to get back to focusing exclusively on medical oncology,” said Laura Monahan, Cancer Center of Kansas chief legal officer. “So, we’re just closing the radiation service and not the whole center.”

Officials said they can’t keep up with regulations, like advancing technology and the challenges towards management.

Sinclair said she worries because all of her options are at least an hour away, which makes the already expensive treatment even pricier.

“If I go to Hays there is a motel up there, hotel excuse me, that will charge you only $20 a night, which is wonderful for a cancer patient, but for six weeks that’s $600 right there,” she said.

She said that doesn’t include hospital fees, gas, meals and extended stays if the treatment doesn’t stay to plan, but she said she’s hopeful something will change soon.

“We want to get well. We don’t want to be delayed so that people like me, that are on very limited budgets, don’t end up suffering,” she said.

She said many members of the community have reached out to local and state representatives, hoping to see a change in regulations or a new business move into town.

LATEST STORIES:



