Wichitans hold vigil in honor of domestic violence victim

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The cold and snow did not stop a family from remembering 41-year-old Melinda Sprague at a candlelight vigil Sunday evening.

Police say a domestic dispute led to her death. She was reported missing on Christmas Eve and found dead in a car two days later.

“This was something that should not have happened, and I hope it will definitely open up people’s eyes,” said Evelin Hurt.

The vigil was held on the corner of Harry and Ellis, the spot where her body was found just days ago. It brought people out who didn’t even know her. One survivor shared her own story.

“In three degrees, no shoes, but he was going to tinkle, and I got out. I don’t know how that was 20 years ago.”

Those who did know Sprague are hoping her story can inspire others in dangerous relationships to speak out.

“Don’t let it come down to what it has come down to. Domestic violence is nothing to mess around with, and it can end up like this, and we don’t want it to. So if you need help, please speak out to somebody,” said Sarah Jewett.

Her friends say they are better prepared to help others that might reach out.

“Knowing these resources that are available now if someone speaks up I think we have a better understanding of how to proceed with that,” said Angela Baker.

Through a tragedy, her friends say despite the dark times in her life, these candles represent how Sprague was a light to others.

“She always had a smile on her face. She always came into work bubbly and talking to us,” said Alicia Watts.

“She had a heart of gold. She was the biggest sweetheart in the world and always there when somebody needed her. She put everybody before herself,” said Jewett.

You can donate to the GoFundMe for Melinda’s Memorial Service here.

If you or anyone you know is in an abusive relationship, there is help out there. Here’s a list of resources:

Sedgwick County, 911

Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 316-263-6000

YWCA Women’s Crisis Center, 316-263-2313

Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center 316-263-0185

StepStone 316-265-16-11

Women’s Initiative Network 316-262-3960

The National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-7233

