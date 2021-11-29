Candy Cane Lane Homeowners asking visitors to be courteous to others

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s the busiest time of the year for what is normally a quiet west Wichita neighborhood. Where you go from seeing the occasional jogger, to maybe even seeing Saint Nick himself.

Homeowners like Brian Scharping say while they love putting this on, they do want visitors to be careful of others, “We do ask people who come through the neighborhood we have tried to set it up so you just make right turns. If you come in off of Central, you make right turns through the neighborhood and the traffic flows a lot better.”

Scharping explained they are also asking visitors to be respectful to everyone’s property, “I know on Candy Cane Lane they’ve had people go up in their yard and drive over their lights, they had some people be intentional about driving up in their yard and hitting their decorations.”

Doug Brown and his wife started candy cane lane nearly 20 years ago, while they do see the traffic as a challenge sometimes, the reactions from visitors make it worth it.

Brown added, “It’s a small inconvenience, to see the expression on the kid’s face. The hundred, thousands, of kids that come through here, it’s all worth it. I mean we have people who come every year and it’s like a tradition, they have to go Candy Cane Lane.”