CAN’T LOG IN: Kansans share frustration with KDOL’s new website

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – More issues Tuesday for the department of labor. Less than 24 hours after it rolled out its new and improved website some Kansans said it’s not up to speed.

KDOL said the new site is working. They said it’s already prevented hundreds of thousands of fake log-in attempts. But some said the new site is also preventing real people from logging in, leaving them with more questions and more frustrations.

“I’ve done this I put my information in and it wouldn’t work,” said Korey Kilgroe.

“Password incorrect I expected this,” said Scott Falcon.

The New KDOL website launched Tuesday morning. By 4:30 KDOL said more than 28,000 people were using their new system.

Tracy Tams is a tax consultant in Wichita, she said she told her clients the new website would help get their unemployment money.

“You will come by we will file after Tuesday and you will get your money. I wake up and my phone is ringing I have texts and people saying what can I do?” said Tams.

Tams said many of her clients like Scott Falcon can’t log in.

“The actual look of the user interface and so forth looking at it it looks very clean and very nice but the functionality I’m still waiting for an email to come back to me that says you need help logging in,” said Falcon.

It’s also a waiting game for Korey Kilgroe. He said his login didn’t work, so he tried calling.

“It said you need to call this 800 number I tried the number and it said this number is assessable for your area…what?” said Kilgroe.

KDOL said by 1:30 Tuesday it had 189 website errors, but more than 11 thousand claims were able to be proofed and approved.

Falcon said he knows their are many people in the same situation.

“10s of thousands of people trying to do the same thing,” said Falcon.

This afternoon KDOL released a new guide to help people through the new verification process. Click here to view it.