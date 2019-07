WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN crews are responding to a suspected collision between a car and a train in the area of 55th street south and Palisade street.

The incident was reported to the KSN newsroom shortly after 10 p.m.

At this time we do know that the occupant of the vehicle was critically hurt.

The cause of accident is still unknown.

