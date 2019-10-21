Car catches on fire on I-70 near Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol shut down traffic on westbound I-70 for a time because a car caught on fire near Salina. It happened around 5 p.m. Monday.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the car was burning near mile marker 243. The lanes were closed until the fire could be extinguished.
Troopers said there were no injuries in the fire.
