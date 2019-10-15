Car collisions increase during this time of year due to deer crossing

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s one of the busiest times of the year for auto body shops in Kansas because the increase in deer crashes.

“Sometimes, we will get in as many as 10 or 15 cars in at one time,” said Johns Body Shop manager Mike Trabert.

This time of year is a busy one for body shops and according to Kansas Highway Patrol.

“The most crashes that we see are in October and November,” said KHP Trooper Mike Racy. “November 13th is kind of the peak time of the year, and we had peaks of 85 crashes reported on that day.”

Officials said accidents can be worse if drivers try to swerve and miss the deer because it can cause the vehicle to flip.

The most common time for deer to be out is around dusk and dawn. That’s when Trabert said you need to be the most cautious.

“Watch out for deer, especially around tree rows and stuff and just be careful,” he said.

Officials say to be cautious on the highway this season by wearing your seatbelt, turning on your headlights, looking for deer in the ditch and if you do see one deer, it’s likely there are more.

